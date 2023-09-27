v0.3.32 - Patch Notes

Release Notes
- Fixed a critical bug that prevented the player from exiting from in-game in Singleplayer.
- Fixed a bug that allowed the host to invite players to in game sessions.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to join in game sessions through game invites.
- Fixed a bug that allowed players to join in game sessions through the server list.
- Fixed a bug that did not end the game when the player died in singleplayer.
- Fixed a UI bug that showed health in the negative value.
- Fixed a UI bug that did not correctly update the Music Volume bar
- Fixed a UI bug that prevented the client from seeing the Game Over screen
Changed files in this update