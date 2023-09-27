 Skip to content

Survivor update for 27 September 2023

v0.3.32 - Patch Notes

Build 12292498

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Notes

  • Fixed a critical bug that prevented the player from exiting from in-game in Singleplayer.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed the host to invite players to in game sessions.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to join in game sessions through game invites.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to join in game sessions through the server list.
  • Fixed a bug that did not end the game when the player died in singleplayer.
  • Fixed a UI bug that showed health in the negative value.
  • Fixed a UI bug that did not correctly update the Music Volume bar
  • Fixed a UI bug that prevented the client from seeing the Game Over screen

Changed files in this update

Survivor Content Depot 1673321
