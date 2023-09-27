Patch 1.038

Changelog:
Realm Of The Rogue - Implemented biome switching with a new biome. Biomes will switch every 10 floors in an orderly progression.
Dialogue - The mouse cursor no longer shows up is now hidden if the gamepad is plugged in.
Boss 02 (Lil Dee O Jay) - Added a failsafe to reset the states whenever he goes into the tube, to ensure the boss doesn't get permamently stuck. Reasoning - There was a sort of a bug report in the feedback thread, however I was unable to reproduce the issue, therefore I am adding this until there's a proper reproduction steps, or a recording of the issue that I can analize.
Quee - Chaotic Stabs - Fixed an issue where the hitbox would remain infinitely if you tried to jump during it's active state until attacked. (Thank you for the report, Zenax!)
Quee - Airflow - Fixed an issue where the Airflow hitbox would keep activating itself and it's particle system in air if you jumped at the same frame right as you landed.
Quee - Airflow - Fixed an issue where the weapons would hide if you fall from a ridicolous height using the airflow.
Shamir's pulley animation will no longer continously try to loop itself when on the pulley, instead it now plays the animation more properly.
Changed files in this update