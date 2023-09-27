Patch 1.038

Changelog:

Realm Of The Rogue - Implemented biome switching with a new biome. Biomes will switch every 10 floors in an orderly progression.

Dialogue - The mouse cursor no longer shows up is now hidden if the gamepad is plugged in.

Boss 02 (Lil Dee O Jay) - Added a failsafe to reset the states whenever he goes into the tube, to ensure the boss doesn't get permamently stuck. Reasoning - There was a sort of a bug report in the feedback thread, however I was unable to reproduce the issue, therefore I am adding this until there's a proper reproduction steps, or a recording of the issue that I can analize.

Quee - Chaotic Stabs - Fixed an issue where the hitbox would remain infinitely if you tried to jump during it's active state until attacked. (Thank you for the report, Zenax!)

Quee - Airflow - Fixed an issue where the Airflow hitbox would keep activating itself and it's particle system in air if you jumped at the same frame right as you landed.

Quee - Airflow - Fixed an issue where the weapons would hide if you fall from a ridicolous height using the airflow.

Shamir's pulley animation will no longer continously try to loop itself when on the pulley, instead it now plays the animation more properly.