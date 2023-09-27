-Fixed a bug that was causing the bus to get stuck between levels.
-Fixed some input handling issues. Hoping this fixes the interact bug, but it may still occur. Please let me know if you encounter issues interacting with NPCs and other things!
Escape From Meat City update for 27 September 2023
UPDATE 17 PATCH
