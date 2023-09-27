 Skip to content

Astrominer Playtest update for 27 September 2023

rc 0.10

Asteroid Blocks and all Creatures are now pooled.
Removed Steam keybinding from help screen.
Updated help desk for repair station.
Updated color of tabs.

