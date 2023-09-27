Asteroid Blocks and all Creatures are now pooled.
Removed Steam keybinding from help screen.
Updated help desk for repair station.
Updated color of tabs.
Astrominer Playtest update for 27 September 2023
rc 0.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Asteroid Blocks and all Creatures are now pooled.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2544671
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update