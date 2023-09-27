Weather Implementation Update

-I have implemented weather changes.

*You can't change it while driving.

-You can select the weather on the screen before starting the drive.

-In weather conditions such as "mostly clear with occasional rain," the cloudiness and rain will change randomly.

-Under conditions such as snow, where wheel slip and skidding occur, it may be difficult to operate on time.

-You can set the intensity of the wheel slip and skidding in the difficulty settings.

-In the snow setting, the "snowproof brake" is automatically turned ON. This device prevents snow from getting between the wheel and brake pad by always applying a weak brake to the wheel. As a result, acceleration becomes weaker, and there is a significant decrease in speed during coasting.

-The effect of raindrops adhering to the glass window is active when the screen effect in the screen settings is enabled.

-I've added a wiper switch button. The default key is 'V'.

Other Updates:

-Added scenarios for 503A, 602A, 606A, 711A, and 619A.

-Increased the volume of the conductor's announcements during driving mode.

-Corrected the position of the stopping target for the 2 car conductor at Hamazono Station on the downward route.

-On the results screen, scores that were truncated after the decimal point have been corrected to round off.

-Fixed a bug where people were floating on the tracks during the operation of train 766.

Future Plans:

-For the time being, I will focus on bug fixes and adding minor features as requested.

-After that, I will work on adding new vehicles. I know many have been waiting for the 3300 series and 4000 series. I will create and implement detailed models for these during this phase.

Original text (Japanese)

天候変化を実装しました。

・運転開始前の画面にて天候を選択することができます。

※運転中は変更できません。

・晴時々雨などの天候ではランダムに曇具合や雨が変化します。

・雪など空転、滑走が発生する状況下では定時運行が難しい場合があります。

難易度設定にて空転、滑走の強さを設定することができます。

・雪が降る設定の時は「耐雪ブレーキ」が自動的にONになります。

これは常に車輪に弱いブレーキを当てることで車輪と制輪子（ブレーキパッド）の間に雪が入り込んでしまうのを防ぐ装置です。

そのため、加速が弱くなったり惰性走行での速度低下が大きくなります。

・ガラス窓に雨粒が付着する演出は画面設定の画面エフェクトが有効の時に有効になります。

・ワイパー切替のボタンを追加しました。デフォルトはVキーです。

その他の変更点はこちらです。

・回503A、602A、606A、711A、619Aのシナリオを追加しました。

・運転モードの際に、車掌の肉声放送の音量を上げました。

・浜園駅下りの2両車掌用停止位置目標の位置が違っていたのを修正しました。

・結果画面の点数詳細表示で小数点以下切り捨てになっていたのを四捨五入に修正しました。

・766列車運転時人が線路上に浮いている不具合を修正しました。

今後の予定

・しばらくは不具合の修正と要望のあった小規模な機能追加をいたします。

・その後車両追加に取り組みます。3300形や4000形は長らくお待たせいたしております。この際に詳細モデルの作成、実装させていただきます。