 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Escort Simulator 2 update for 27 September 2023

Escort Simulator 2 Update v1.35.01

Share · View all patches · Build 12292323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Escort Simulator 2 Update v1.34.01

  • Added OnlyFucks fans to Cam Scene, now Escort fans will tip your girl if she gets dirty
  • Fans pledges add to your escort earnings total
  • Added sound effect to Fans pledges

Escort Simulator 2 Update v1.35.01

  • Fixed bug with double sex toy purchases in Sexshoppe
  • XP level up amounts have been further tweaked
  • Added new level up particle system in sex scene

These updates provide overall better feedback and leveling up system to more natural and interesting level progression. This is in addition to earlier changes to leveling that were made in a previous update patch.

Changed files in this update

Escort Simulator 2 Content Depot 1857021
  • Loading history…
Escort Simulator 2 MAC Depot 1857022
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link