Escort Simulator 2 Update v1.34.01

Added OnlyFucks fans to Cam Scene, now Escort fans will tip your girl if she gets dirty

Fans pledges add to your escort earnings total

Added sound effect to Fans pledges

Escort Simulator 2 Update v1.35.01

Fixed bug with double sex toy purchases in Sexshoppe

XP level up amounts have been further tweaked

Added new level up particle system in sex scene

These updates provide overall better feedback and leveling up system to more natural and interesting level progression. This is in addition to earlier changes to leveling that were made in a previous update patch.