!!! Content Update #1 + Giveaways + Realms Deep Sale !!!

Hello everyone

It's finally here! The first Content Update for HYPERVIOLENT has arrived with Realms Deep 2023! Exciting, isn't it? There is a whole new level ready for you, along with four new weapons, three new enemies and way more, including significant improvements to the immersion and atmosphere! You can find the whole Change Log below the article.

Content Update #1 Trailer:



But wait, there's more! Since we are celebrating Realms Deep 2023, HYPERVIOLENT is discounted by 15% until Tuesday, October 3. This is a perfect time to try the game for the first time, especially with the Content Update being freshly out.

What's more, you can also get HYPERVIOLENT in a brand-new bundle with Diluvian Ultra Chapter One and Forgive Me Father for an extra discount, which applies even if you just need some of the games to complete your collection!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/35349/

And that's still not all! We have prepared six different giveaways for you, one for each day of Realms Deep, starting Thursday, September 28. You can participate in every single one of them, all you have to do is follow Fulqrum Publishing on their Twitter (known to some now as "X") and on their Discord. Each of these platforms will host its own giveaway every single day for the duration of Realms Deep, and nobody is stopping you from participating in both!

Change Log:

New level - Engineering Deck

Low Gravity mechanic

4 new weapons

3 new enemies

1 new boss

Neural-Implant Possession Mechanic

Ability to sprint

Lootable inventories for all corpses

Significant rebalancing

Bug fixes

