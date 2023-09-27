Warhaven Permanent Creator Partner Recruitment Notice (9/27)

Share · View all patches · Build 12292176 · Last edited 27 September 2023 – 04:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Greetings from the Warhaven team!

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the 1st Warhaven Creator Partner recruitment.

With the launch of early access, the Creator Partner recruitment page will now be open permanently to give even more potential partners the opportunity to collab with Warhaven.

If you're a creator who couldn't participate earlier or if this is the first you've heard of the opportunity, try throwing your hat into the ring!

▣ Schedule

Recruitment Period: Ongoing Until Further Notice

Announcements: End of Each Month

Note: Accepted applicants will receive a confirmation via email.

If you haven't been accepted as a partner within the month of your application, you may be selected in the following month without having to submit an additional application.

▣ Selection Process

[▶ Click Here to Apply for the Warhaven Creator Program]

Note: Requires a quick registration through Lurkit.

Find details on joining Lurkit and how to apply to be a partner in the FAQ. [▶Go Now]

▣ Partner Benefits

Promotion of your content through official Warhaven channels. A monthly cash reward from completing Twitch/YouTube missions. Partner-exclusive in-game stickers. (Details Pending) Direct partner access through exclusive Discord messages. Ability to submit event proposals and receive event support items. Previews of upcoming content. Access to custom game modes.

▣ Qualifications

You must be at least 18 years of age. Your channel must be at least 90 days old. Your channel must meet at least one of the following conditions:

Twitch: 250 or more followers + 25 or more average viewers in the past 30 days.

YouTube: 250 or more subscribers + 1,000 or more average views on the 15 most recent uploads.

Note: Partners must meet the qualifications above to be eligible for consideration.

▣ Partnership Duration

Duration: Roughly one month from the announcement date.

Partnerships may be extended if the partner displays exemplary conduct.

Partnerships may be terminated if partners delete partner videos from their channel or refuse to participate in partner activities.

▣ Notes

Partners must be able to communicate in fluent English or Korean.

Applying with a channel you do not own will disqualify you from partner consideration.

Successful applicants will receive an email through the address included in their application. Failure to respond may result in the partner invitation expiring.

Partners will retain the copyright of videos and streams produced during their partnership. However, the streams and videos created may be used for promotional purposes on the official website or official social media channels.

You may be removed from the Creator Program if you breach a 3rd party copyright.

You may be removed from the Creator Program if you have engaged in discriminatory behavior on the basis of race, gender, or other protected classes, or if you have abused exploits or used cheats while playing Warhaven.

You may be removed from the Creator Program if you have applied to or participated in the Creator Program maliciously.

The exact length of the partnership and the partner benefits delivery schedule are subject to change. Partners will be alerted to any changes ahead of time via the official Discord server.

Applications for Warhaven Creator Program can be made by joining Lurkware AB. Potential applicants must agree to Lurkware AB's terms and conditions.

Thank you!