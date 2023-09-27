 Skip to content

Exit the Backrooms update for 27 September 2023

Hotfix #3

Build 12292172

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added player rotation so when you move your camera, your character rotates too, so its more realistic.
Improved VHS filter

