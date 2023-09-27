Somnipathy version 1.0.3.0 - Of Eggs and Family.

This one was supposed to be small but spiraled into something quite large. We've had ALOT of feedback and found alot of bugs, so we're pretty proud of where this eventually landed.

Of particular note is the Memento Meri questline which pushed what our little system could do pretty hard, and has gotten alot of attention to make it smoother and harder to 'trap' yourself. It's a much happier experience now, even if you're mid way through.