Somnipathy version 1.0.3.0 - Of Eggs and Family.

This one was supposed to be small but spiraled into something quite large. We've had ALOT of feedback and found alot of bugs, so we're pretty proud of where this eventually landed.
Of particular note is the Memento Meri questline which pushed what our little system could do pretty hard, and has gotten alot of attention to make it smoother and harder to 'trap' yourself. It's a much happier experience now, even if you're mid way through.
- Upgraded the underlying engine to address a crash in Bruxism
- The Eggs no longer take up inventory space. You still gain the benefits, but they are now appear as part of your HUD after collection. Existing eggs have been converted into an apology item.
- Adjusted the placement of certain items in the Family apartment. This may result in 'duplicate' items for players who've already reached this point.
- Fixed many unintended breaks and flag increments related to Memento Meri quest line
- Fixed a memory issue that occurred whenever you opened the Journal
- Fixed Maureen Date 2 being triggerable before Marureen Date 1
- Candy cane projectiles no longer persist through rooms
- Fixed the wire connection puzzles language and quit button
- Adjust colors of valid and invalid push/pull power use
- Fixed some memory issues related to menus that never unloaded when not in use
- Fixed 'sitting' animation, allowing it to occur from a 'Sprint'
- Super is now more aggressive when Eye Squids are near.
- Added 40 new 'item turn in' interactions.
- Fixed many sfx cues.
Changed files in this update