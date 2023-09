Things changed:

-Made in-game chat better

-Made the bug where you're unable to pickup items fixed temporarily

-Increased grace period from gracePeriod = 25 base to 40 base (Base meaning before difficulty is applied, which decreases grace period time)

-Changed daily quest reward from 20 -> 100 and it is now "Dubcoins" instead of "Points".

Fixes:

-Fixed fake ghost hunting (FINALLY I HOPE)

-Fixed webhook

-Fixed hiding times (It was inconsistent)

-Fixed levels