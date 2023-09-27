MetaDock Beta Program

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Starting today, we will start releasing beta participation for MetaDock.

We have a beta version of browser extensions going out now. I'm releasing it for public testing for those who want to use it.

WARNING: This is a beta version and is currently unstable in certain situations. Please read on.

If you install an unsupported extension, which we do not currently know what works or what does not, it may crash.

In the worst case, you will not be able to reload MetaDock unless you undo the beta participation. You will have to go to %LOCALAPPDATA%\MetaDock\extensions\ in file explorer and delete all the subfolders if this occurs.

There is also extension installed messages every reload, and there is a chance that one window out of your workspace ends up blank on reload.

Known working so far:

Adguard Adblocker

Ublock

Lastpass

Not working / crashing:

Dark reader

Grammarly

Instructions:

Switch your beta participation in properties on the MetaDock app to "beta - Browser extensions beta"

Wait for steam to update the app or click update to speed it up

Load MetaDock

Go to the Chrome Web Store on google

Go to the extension page of any extension you want to install

You will be prompted to install the extension

If you choose yes, you will receive a message whether or not it was successful to install.

If you choose no, you can safely browse the page. If you still want to install it, simply refresh the page by pressing F5, Ctrl-R or by right clicking and selecting "Reload", and you will get another prompt to install.

Thanks for being a part of the beta.