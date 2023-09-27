 Skip to content

Kardashev Playtest update for 27 September 2023

0.10.2

0.10.2

New Features:

  • Added list of binds to the in-game menu (accessible by pressing Esc when in game).
  • New item control feature, mass move/fast fill: You can now move all of the same items to the corresponding other UI by holding Ctrl when you click on item. You can also fast fill production inputs and fast pickup production outputs.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed visual bug where mouse item UI was appearing in wrong position before being updated to correct mouse position.
  • Fixed bug relating to creation of new game where prior game state is frozen on the screen.

