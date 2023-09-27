- More recipe book UI cleanups
- Bug where non secret altar items were persisting in new game++
- Fixed some card clipping issues
- Removed wanderer altar puzzle hint once puzzle has been solved
- End demo after 2 cardgame levels
- Add missing card art
- Add missing altar card art
- Make volume levels configurable in settings
- Fix crash when selecting color pallete
- Fixed bug where if you finish a level while in 2x mode, the 2x card is still there on the deck
- Recipe balance tweaks (goats are less common in crag pack, knife and humans are less common in wanderer pack)
- Fixed bug where animal breeding + egg hatching / laying was never happening
- Fixed bug where sometimes you couldnt open booster packs
- Removed hunger progress bar in place for the foodbox recipe book status page that should be clearer
- Center the pause and settings menus
WAGON Playtest update for 27 September 2023
Playtest v0.5 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
