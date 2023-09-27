 Skip to content

WAGON Playtest update for 27 September 2023

Playtest v0.5 Patch Notes

Build 12291746

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • More recipe book UI cleanups
  • Bug where non secret altar items were persisting in new game++
  • Fixed some card clipping issues
  • Removed wanderer altar puzzle hint once puzzle has been solved
  • End demo after 2 cardgame levels
  • Add missing card art
  • Add missing altar card art
  • Make volume levels configurable in settings
  • Fix crash when selecting color pallete
  • Fixed bug where if you finish a level while in 2x mode, the 2x card is still there on the deck
  • Recipe balance tweaks (goats are less common in crag pack, knife and humans are less common in wanderer pack)
  • Fixed bug where animal breeding + egg hatching / laying was never happening
  • Fixed bug where sometimes you couldnt open booster packs
  • Removed hunger progress bar in place for the foodbox recipe book status page that should be clearer
  • Center the pause and settings menus

