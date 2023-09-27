SteamVR Beta Updated - 2.0.2

If you encounter issues with this update, please post in the SteamVR Bug Report forum. If possible, please include a system report to aid in tracking down your issue. Replies to this post are not tracked for bug reporting purposes. Please use the forum linked above to report issues.
SteamVR:
- Improved double click reliability in desktop view.
- Added a button to toggle multitasking view for desktop overlays (Windows 10 and 11 only).
Meta:
- Meta controller dashboard default bindings: B and Y navigate 'Back' through Steam UI, and right clicking in desktop view has been moved to thumbstick click.
Changed depots in alpha branch