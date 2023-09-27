 Skip to content

SteamVR update for 27 September 2023

SteamVR Beta Updated - 2.0.2

27 September 2023

SteamVR:

  • Improved double click reliability in desktop view.
  • Added a button to toggle multitasking view for desktop overlays (Windows 10 and 11 only).

Meta:

  • Meta controller dashboard default bindings: B and Y navigate 'Back' through Steam UI, and right clicking in desktop view has been moved to thumbstick click.

Changed depots in alpha branch

OpenVR Win32 Depot 250821
OpenVR Linux Depot 250823
OpenVR Content Depot 250824
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 817940
