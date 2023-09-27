 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 27 September 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.3c hotfix

  • Fixed a bug where the mouse was registering menu input an additional time on certain conditions. On certain mouse configurations, the left mouse click was registering input more times than necessary, resulting in multiple attempts to load a scene. This sometimes caused the player to be stuck on the loading screen while the player was active behind the scenes, and possibly caused a lot of other issues behind the scenes. Thank you for your reports and feedback.
  • Elemental affliction disks now work with the player's elemental affliction from enemies and self-affliction.
  • Reworked the worm caller to be more efficient by making it a survivor-mode type enemy. They will no longer show an HP bar and elemental icons, and will not perform pathfinding calculations; they will simply always move toward the player. Additionally, the minions will now degenerate their health over time to reduce the chance of crashing the game due to infinite stacking. Due to this change, the game can handle significantly a lot more minions at once.

