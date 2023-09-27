Server Maintenance & Patch Notes of September 27th

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Commanders:

The Book of Yog will have an update maintenance on 14:30, September 27th. (UTC+8) The maintenance is expected to take 60 - 180 minutes.

The maintenance will be a mandatory update. After the maintenance, please update the client to the latest version before start the game.

During the maintenance, the players will be forcibly disconnected and unable to login. Please logout before the maintenance to avoid any data loss.

=============

【New SP Physical Guardian Blackguard】Coffin Morrigan-Morana

New Coffin Morrigan-Morana favorability Event

New Coffin Morrigan-Morana favorability Event&Lv.10 favorability Event reward

【Sanguine Rites】

Event Rule

Duration the Event, every 【Sanguine Summon】will gain point, accumulate point to obtain massive pts reward. Event reward can be claimed up to 6 rounds

This event will have server/Cross server ranking, and will provide related ranking reward

Expected Event Time

After Update to 12:00 October 3th(UTC+8)

【Oblivion Places】New Area Unlock

【Oblivion Places-Deep in the Seal】Area Unlock

New series of equipment will be available on the loot drop list

New series of Treasure will be available

Blackguard Exclusive Casting Equipment material will be available on the loot drop list

The Invitational Competition Season One

1、Point reward will have Sanguine Stone and Exclusive Refinement Stone, but the Rune Dyeing Stone will be removed from reward list

2、Point ranking reward will be available, commander who reached certain point and qualify the ranking requirement will win the Exclusive Frame reward

3、The Frame reward will have 4 stage, and will not be obtainable after season ended

Eight-Day Sign-in Event

During the event period, sign in for 8 days to get up to 900 Sanguine Stone and Plenty item reward

Event duration

Activation duration: September 29th to October 6th, end time after activation: October 13th

【Coltish Artillerist-Meine】New Skin-Nether Parade

Will be available on shop after version update completed

New Series Of Casting Equipment

New series of Blackguard Exclusive Casting Equipment for SS and SP Blackguard, rest of SS and SP Exclusive Casting Equipment will be gradually released on future version

Related Sealing mould will be available on the Great Temple

New Frontline

Added【Field 4】【Meteor 4】【Rage 6】【Stormrise 4】【Resilience 4】【Fusion 6】【Return 6】Frontline

Treasure Awaken System

After Treasure reaches it max star, it can be further awakened

After awaken, extra one treasure effect will be obtained

SS and SP Blackguard Frontline Max Level Extension

Now SS and SP Blackguard frontline can reach up to 9-star

SS and SP Blackguard will need to consume one Special item to update(this item can be purchased using Sanguine Stone or using blacktide medal)

Yggdrasil Level Cap Extension

After update, the Yggdrasil Level Cap will be extended to lv. 1500

Primeval Gates Related Optimization

Optimized the equipment drop of the Primeval Gate Boss, now certain level Boss will drop

equipment of certain part

After successfully challenge Primeval Gates Boss, one random immortal quality equipment and legendary quality equipment shards will be dropped

New 【Salvia Fairy-Cacau】Novice Summon Pool

Commander can use Sanguine stone to summon, guaranteed within 40 draws, after Cacau summoned, the pool will disappeared automatically

Anniversary Rebate Second Round Dispatch

This rebate will be 10% of the bounty point/100, will be dispatched after update

New Event-【Lucky Draw】

1、Commander can buy the ticket-【Lucky Charm】on the Shop

2、Buying Meine Skin【Nether Parade】on Skin Shop can get certain amount of【Lucky Charm】

3、Consume the【Lucky Charm】to draw【Meine’s Hat Avatar】、【Meine’s Weapon Avatar】and other item reward

4、The【Lucky Charm】can be used on same type of lottery event in the future

Event Duration: After Update to 12:00 October 28th(UTC+8)

BUG Fixes and Other Optimization

Optimized the Blackguard information page filter

Optimized【Museum】related notification display

Fixed the issue that the equipment effect of【Ring of Swashbuckler】does not correctly take effect

Fixed the issue that the HP bar display sometimes does not match the actual HP on【The Invitational Competition】battle

Fixed the issue that if【Apostle of Judgment】being selected a【Traveler of Starry Flowers】attached target, Ling may potentially attach on illusion

Added Con affix on the equipment suffix of【Chain of Power】【Chain of Diffusion】【Reaper Necklace】【The Terrible Necklace】【Chain of Rage】【Recovery Necklace】

【Dance of Searing Blaze】Skill【Beguiling Flame Dance】and【Twirling of Searing Papillon】initial value adjusted to 50% of the original value. Support Skill【Aegis of Flame Wings】add new effect: 【Beguiling Flame Dance】and【Twirling of Searing Papillon】damage increased by 100%(will not impact the overall damage)

Fixed the abnormal buff designation issue on【The Invitational Competition】 Defense formation

Fixed other issue that may influence game experience

* Content subject to change, for the exact update content please refer to latest announcement and in game content