Server Maintenance & Patch Notes of September 27th

Dear Commanders:
The Book of Yog will have an update maintenance on 14:30, September 27th. (UTC+8) The maintenance is expected to take 60 - 180 minutes.
The maintenance will be a mandatory update. After the maintenance, please update the client to the latest version before start the game.
During the maintenance, the players will be forcibly disconnected and unable to login. Please logout before the maintenance to avoid any data loss.
=============
【New SP Physical Guardian Blackguard】Coffin Morrigan-Morana
New Coffin Morrigan-Morana favorability Event
New Coffin Morrigan-Morana favorability Event&Lv.10 favorability Event reward
【Sanguine Rites】
Event Rule
Duration the Event, every 【Sanguine Summon】will gain point, accumulate point to obtain massive pts reward. Event reward can be claimed up to 6 rounds
This event will have server/Cross server ranking, and will provide related ranking reward
Expected Event Time
After Update to 12:00 October 3th(UTC+8)
【Oblivion Places】New Area Unlock
【Oblivion Places-Deep in the Seal】Area Unlock
New series of equipment will be available on the loot drop list
New series of Treasure will be available
Blackguard Exclusive Casting Equipment material will be available on the loot drop list
The Invitational Competition Season One
1、Point reward will have Sanguine Stone and Exclusive Refinement Stone, but the Rune Dyeing Stone will be removed from reward list
2、Point ranking reward will be available, commander who reached certain point and qualify the ranking requirement will win the Exclusive Frame reward
3、The Frame reward will have 4 stage, and will not be obtainable after season ended
Eight-Day Sign-in Event
During the event period, sign in for 8 days to get up to 900 Sanguine Stone and Plenty item reward
Event duration
Activation duration: September 29th to October 6th, end time after activation: October 13th
【Coltish Artillerist-Meine】New Skin-Nether Parade
Will be available on shop after version update completed
New Series Of Casting Equipment
New series of Blackguard Exclusive Casting Equipment for SS and SP Blackguard, rest of SS and SP Exclusive Casting Equipment will be gradually released on future version
Related Sealing mould will be available on the Great Temple
New Frontline
Added【Field 4】【Meteor 4】【Rage 6】【Stormrise 4】【Resilience 4】【Fusion 6】【Return 6】Frontline
Treasure Awaken System
After Treasure reaches it max star, it can be further awakened
After awaken, extra one treasure effect will be obtained
SS and SP Blackguard Frontline Max Level Extension
Now SS and SP Blackguard frontline can reach up to 9-star
SS and SP Blackguard will need to consume one Special item to update(this item can be purchased using Sanguine Stone or using blacktide medal)
Yggdrasil Level Cap Extension
After update, the Yggdrasil Level Cap will be extended to lv. 1500
Primeval Gates Related Optimization
Optimized the equipment drop of the Primeval Gate Boss, now certain level Boss will drop
equipment of certain part
After successfully challenge Primeval Gates Boss, one random immortal quality equipment and legendary quality equipment shards will be dropped
New 【Salvia Fairy-Cacau】Novice Summon Pool
Commander can use Sanguine stone to summon, guaranteed within 40 draws, after Cacau summoned, the pool will disappeared automatically
Anniversary Rebate Second Round Dispatch
This rebate will be 10% of the bounty point/100, will be dispatched after update
New Event-【Lucky Draw】
1、Commander can buy the ticket-【Lucky Charm】on the Shop
2、Buying Meine Skin【Nether Parade】on Skin Shop can get certain amount of【Lucky Charm】
3、Consume the【Lucky Charm】to draw【Meine’s Hat Avatar】、【Meine’s Weapon Avatar】and other item reward
4、The【Lucky Charm】can be used on same type of lottery event in the future
Event Duration: After Update to 12:00 October 28th(UTC+8)
BUG Fixes and Other Optimization
Optimized the Blackguard information page filter
Optimized【Museum】related notification display
Fixed the issue that the equipment effect of【Ring of Swashbuckler】does not correctly take effect
Fixed the issue that the HP bar display sometimes does not match the actual HP on【The Invitational Competition】battle
Fixed the issue that if【Apostle of Judgment】being selected a【Traveler of Starry Flowers】attached target, Ling may potentially attach on illusion
Added Con affix on the equipment suffix of【Chain of Power】【Chain of Diffusion】【Reaper Necklace】【The Terrible Necklace】【Chain of Rage】【Recovery Necklace】
【Dance of Searing Blaze】Skill【Beguiling Flame Dance】and【Twirling of Searing Papillon】initial value adjusted to 50% of the original value. Support Skill【Aegis of Flame Wings】add new effect: 【Beguiling Flame Dance】and【Twirling of Searing Papillon】damage increased by 100%(will not impact the overall damage)
Fixed the abnormal buff designation issue on【The Invitational Competition】 Defense formation
Fixed other issue that may influence game experience
* Content subject to change, for the exact update content please refer to latest announcement and in game content
