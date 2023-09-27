Prologue Open Test - Now Available!

Greetings Settlers!

Whether you’re a seasoned explorer from our Global Playtest or a newfound companion, we would like to extend a warm welcome to you! Dive into the Pathless Woods Prologue and experience the enticing journey that lies ahead—for free!

To help you understand what this prologue build is about, we have prepared a list of FAQs below:

What is the Pathless Woods Prologue?

We have been developing Pathless Woods for a few years now, and throughout this period we have also conducted a series of small-scale play tests, including a larger scale global playtest recently. As we took in all your feedback and suggestions, it was clear there was one that stood out amongst many players - an online multiplayer feature.

With this, we set out to develop the online multiplayer experience you asked for. However, as we delved deeper, we came to realize its depth and complexity exceeded our initial expectations on the time required, and there was a lot of trial and error involved.

That's why we're introducing this prologue, which is an opportunity for us to test and refine the multiplayer experience on top of other experimental features with an even larger base of players! Through your feedback, we hope to be able to create a much more enjoyable experience for everyone.

What Does This Prologue Experience Include?

Firstly, this prologue is free to play! We hope to collect as much feedback as possible through this test, especially from players in different network environments.

In order to obtain relevant information efficiently, there will be some limitations in the prologue, such as:

Play Time: This prologue build will allow you to explore the mysterious woods for the first 20 days.

Character Selection: You can choose only between 2 characters and their various outfits.

Limited Progression: Access to a selected number of items that you can research and craft.

Restricted Terrain and Exploration: Explore a select number of biomes within a portion of the map.

While these limitations are in the Prologue, it will be lifted up in the full release. In addition, stay tuned as there are more features that we are working on including in upon the full release, and have plans to deliver more content and updates post-launch.

How Long Will the Prologue Last?

As of now, we do not have a firm date on how long the prologue will stay up on Steam, as it depends on the feedback we collect regarding the online experience and the progress of our development. However, if you have downloaded the prologue and added it to your library, good news! You will be able to install it anytime you like, even when the game is released.

When Will the Game be Released and will it be Early Access or a Full Version?

If development goes smoothly, we are aiming to release Pathless Woods under Early Access in Q1 of 2024, but the specific time is still unconfirmed. We will continue to take in your feedback and suggestions, work on optimizing the game, include new features and content and release it once it's ready. But not to worry, because we'll be updating you as we go along!

As you explore, survive and wander the mysterious lands, feel free to share any suggestions or feedback through Steam reviews and discussions, or fill up this in-game feedback survey to let us know what you think we could improve on! Your insights will be pivotal in refining our much-anticipated online multiplayer feature and other aspects of the game.

If you had a blast playing Pathless Woods, we would be grateful you could add the game to your wishlist, share your experience with your friends, or even get them to join your adventures! By doing so, you'll be helping us to bring Pathless Woods to a wider audience.

Once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for venturing into Pathless Woods and helping us shape the future of the game!