Ellisbury Open Beta - Patch 1

With two and a half days of bugfixing since the big milestone update going into open beta, it is time for the first beefy patch in which we are addressing most crashes and some of the biggest other issues.
No time to waste, here is the full changelog for Patch 1!
General Fixes
- Fixed memory leak in dyno testing
- Fixed several sandbox company techpool and UI issues
- Fixed CVTs causing a lua error on the test track
- Fixed shift times increasing with added quality instead of decreasing
- Fixed the "speed mode" of individual gear ratio not converting to mph
- Fixed fuel economy display value being wrong in car stats
- Fixed inconsistency in power density reliability penalty calculation
- Fixed bottom end parts not having correct addon requirements
- Fixed issue with fixture mirroring in exports
- Fixed missing keybindings categories in the settings menu
- Fixed lua error switching to CVT while in detailed gearing mode
- Fixed engine dyno power / torque graph scaling issue using hp
- Fixed engine manager search bar issue
- Fixed tread contrast slider functionality having unexpected behavior
- Fixed issues differential art models
- Fixed front diff not disappearing for RWD
- Fixed RPM gauge saying x1000 RPM but then also showing up to 12000 RPM
- Fixed intake & fuel systems not appearing correctly for various configurations
- Fixed bore and stroke manual input throwing error with bad inputs
- Fixed cross ply chunky offroad tires having varying tread colour
- Fixed two strings gone missing in poster creations
Other Changes
- Implemented power distribution options for more center diff types
- Deactivated emissions adaptation when no catalytic converter is selected
- Updated drivetype AWD Clutch to be baseline 2WD
- Added speed limiter setting to the advanced gearbox mode
- Added back in 8-gear DCTs
- Tweaked shift times for manuals and advanced automatics
- Tweaked emissions compliance costs in campaign
Car Body Fixes
- Fixed unrestrained fender morphs on 50er and JD1974_50s car bodies
- Adjusted available seat configurations on 94_jpn_alt bodies
- Fixed 65_XMB_Hatch to be 3 door instead of 5
- Adjusted 76_eu_hatch_s to fit 2 full rows of seats
- Fixed 10sVillain Wagons in 2.8, 2.9 and 3.3m wheelbases to show as 5 door instead of 2
BeamNG Exporter Fixes
- Fixed broken light parameters
- Fixed missing AMT powertrain
- Fixed an error caused by using electric center differentials without TC or better
- Fixed balancing mass parts being unavailable
- Improved accuracy of exported total weight
- Cleaned up mesh files by removing duplicate and unused vertices
- Tweaked light parameters
- Renamed "Force Unbreakable Fixtures" export parameter to "Merge All Fixtures"
- Renamed "Fixed Fixtures" export parameter to "Weld Breakable Fixtures"
As we are releasing this one, we're working on the next patch already with plenty more fixes and improvements to come.
Cheers!
