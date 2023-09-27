Ellisbury Open Beta - Patch 1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With two and a half days of bugfixing since the big milestone update going into open beta, it is time for the first beefy patch in which we are addressing most crashes and some of the biggest other issues.

No time to waste, here is the full changelog for Patch 1!

General Fixes

Fixed memory leak in dyno testing

Fixed several sandbox company techpool and UI issues

Fixed CVTs causing a lua error on the test track

Fixed shift times increasing with added quality instead of decreasing

Fixed the "speed mode" of individual gear ratio not converting to mph

Fixed fuel economy display value being wrong in car stats

Fixed inconsistency in power density reliability penalty calculation

Fixed bottom end parts not having correct addon requirements

Fixed issue with fixture mirroring in exports

Fixed missing keybindings categories in the settings menu

Fixed lua error switching to CVT while in detailed gearing mode

Fixed engine dyno power / torque graph scaling issue using hp

Fixed engine manager search bar issue

Fixed tread contrast slider functionality having unexpected behavior

Fixed issues differential art models

Fixed front diff not disappearing for RWD

Fixed RPM gauge saying x1000 RPM but then also showing up to 12000 RPM

Fixed intake & fuel systems not appearing correctly for various configurations

Fixed bore and stroke manual input throwing error with bad inputs

Fixed cross ply chunky offroad tires having varying tread colour

Fixed two strings gone missing in poster creations

Other Changes

Implemented power distribution options for more center diff types

Deactivated emissions adaptation when no catalytic converter is selected

Updated drivetype AWD Clutch to be baseline 2WD

Added speed limiter setting to the advanced gearbox mode

Added back in 8-gear DCTs

Tweaked shift times for manuals and advanced automatics

Tweaked emissions compliance costs in campaign

Car Body Fixes

Fixed unrestrained fender morphs on 50er and JD1974_50s car bodies

Adjusted available seat configurations on 94_jpn_alt bodies

Fixed 65_XMB_Hatch to be 3 door instead of 5

Adjusted 76_eu_hatch_s to fit 2 full rows of seats

Fixed 10sVillain Wagons in 2.8, 2.9 and 3.3m wheelbases to show as 5 door instead of 2

BeamNG Exporter Fixes

Fixed broken light parameters

Fixed missing AMT powertrain

Fixed an error caused by using electric center differentials without TC or better

Fixed balancing mass parts being unavailable

Improved accuracy of exported total weight

Cleaned up mesh files by removing duplicate and unused vertices

Tweaked light parameters

Renamed "Force Unbreakable Fixtures" export parameter to "Merge All Fixtures"

Renamed "Fixed Fixtures" export parameter to "Weld Breakable Fixtures"

As we are releasing this one, we're working on the next patch already with plenty more fixes and improvements to come.

Cheers!