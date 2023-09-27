 Skip to content

New Earth Saga of the New Gods update for 27 September 2023

Partial Major Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12291466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

As promised, if slightly delayed, here is the major update we have been talking about.

We are mid building this update, so the majority of the new animations haven't been loaded in, nor the sound effects, and we haven't completed aftereffects or image editing.

But the images are in, and the story is in, and over the next couple of weeks, we will be updating the game every few days, adding in additional effects and updates.

Also, this version introduces you to a female character that has the potential to become a protagonist in one of the following DLC's! Once we have completed the base game, of course.

If you wish to wait before playing this storyline until the repairs and updates are complete, it would not be a bad idea. However, we wanted to put something out because it had been so long, and to reassure you that we were still working on the game.

Changed files in this update

