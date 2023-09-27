Patch Notes v0.1.3

More small tweaks and fixes. With the majority of the glaring bugs and easily-resolvable issues (hopefully) out of the way, I can turn my focus to adding new features and content! And to anyone reading this, I'd love to hear from you on the discussion page or through the ingame form. Thanks for playing!

Fixed a variety of bugs caused when dragging essences into eachother on the crafting screen.

Fixed a bug that was making tiles less responsive in battle when under enemy UI elements.

Changed the ally distinction effect to make it WAY more obvious which units are player-summoned.

Added a glowing effect to the boss compass to make it more noticeable for new players.