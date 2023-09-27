HotFix v0.1.01

Quick little hotfix for Dwarves that seem to got passed us!
Bug Reported by Mydargo on Discord. (Thank you!)
Fixes
UI
- Fixed Dwarf Stat Window Behavior Drop Down not changing to the current Dwarf's behavior.
Dwarf
- Instead of Dwarf Behavior "NONE", it has been changed to "IDLE" now to dismiss confusion.
- Fixed Dwarves continuously running in place when in combat.
- Fixed Dwarves Behavior not changing when guide isn't completed. Guide is still being worked on so technically you cannot complete it yet, only pause.
- Fixed when going to Dwarf Stat Window it would bug out the Dwarf's behavior.
Changed files in this update