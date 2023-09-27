 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dwarves Mining Idle update for 27 September 2023

HotFix v0.1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 12291346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick little hotfix for Dwarves that seem to got passed us!
Bug Reported by Mydargo on Discord. (Thank you!)

Fixes

UI
  • Fixed Dwarf Stat Window Behavior Drop Down not changing to the current Dwarf's behavior.
Dwarf
  • Instead of Dwarf Behavior "NONE", it has been changed to "IDLE" now to dismiss confusion.
  • Fixed Dwarves continuously running in place when in combat.
  • Fixed Dwarves Behavior not changing when guide isn't completed. Guide is still being worked on so technically you cannot complete it yet, only pause.
  • Fixed when going to Dwarf Stat Window it would bug out the Dwarf's behavior.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2220571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link