Welcome to the beta

🎮 Game Update: Version 0.1.3 Patch Notes

Greetings, Beta Players!

We're excited to announce the latest update to our beloved game, and we want to extend our heartfelt thanks for your continued support during our beta phase. Your feedback has been invaluable in making our game even better. In this update, we've squashed some pesky bugs and added a special surprise for our dedicated beta players. Here's what's new:

Bug Fixes:

💰 Gold earned per match adjusted

♟ Stage 4 and Stage 5 adjusted

New Achievement for Beta Players:

🏆 Beta Player🏆

As a token of our gratitude for your support and dedication during our beta testing phase, we've introduced a brand-new achievement exclusively for our beta players. This achievement, "Beta Player," will be awarded to all players who participated in our beta testing program. It's a symbol of your invaluable contribution to the game's development.

To claim your "Beta Player" achievement, simply enter the game.

Thank you once again for being a part of our gaming community. We can't wait to continue this adventure with you as we work toward future updates and improvements.

Happy gaming, and may your quests be epic!