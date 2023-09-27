September Update 2

Greetings, Mercenaries!
This is our second update of the month and there are some exciting additions and changes to the game! Please see the patch note below for more details.
- Tutorial Campaign Improvement (Story Campaign 01)
- We have removed sections that weren’t adding much to the game other than slowing it down (chasing the gang member, shooting the hammer to open up the door, etc.).
- More combat sequences have been added so that you can experience the different types of combat.
- The default weapon equipped behind your right shoulder slot now has the proper magazine to allow one-handed reloads.
- There are more weapons (DMR, shotgun) on the map now for players to experiment with.
- bHaptics Integration
- The game now supports bHaptics! There are 53 interactions that’ll trigger the haptic feedback (provided that you have the vest, arm and head pieces).
- Things like grenades, gas canisters, RPG, etc. where the impact originates from the ground will result in haptic feedback that travels up your body.
- You can feel your heartbeat slowing down as you die. Restarting from the checkpoint will speed up the heartbeat again.
- You can feel the stimpack effect as it courses your body.
- You’ll feel which direction you’re getting hit from. You’ll also REALLY feel melee attacks.
- …and many more!
- UI/UX Improvements
- You’ll no longer have to watch the mission briefing repeatedly if you die before reaching the first checkpoint.
- Weapons/items you’ve already purchased will have the “Sold Out” icon displayed in the shop.
- Controller Improvements
- Controller key mapping has been improved for VIVE XR Elite and VIVE Pro 2.
- Bug Fixes
- The issue where the “Hammer” sometimes couldn’t find players that were in specific spots on the stairway has been fixed.
- The issue where you could sometimes fall through the map has been fixed.
- Attempting to fire with an empty magazine will no longer trigger vibration.
- The buttons for Arcade and Realism modes are now in correct colors.
As always, we thank you for your feedback and your patience.
