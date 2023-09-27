September Update 2

Greetings, Mercenaries!

This is our second update of the month and there are some exciting additions and changes to the game! Please see the patch note below for more details.

Tutorial Campaign Improvement (Story Campaign 01)

We have removed sections that weren’t adding much to the game other than slowing it down (chasing the gang member, shooting the hammer to open up the door, etc.).

More combat sequences have been added so that you can experience the different types of combat.

The default weapon equipped behind your right shoulder slot now has the proper magazine to allow one-handed reloads.

There are more weapons (DMR, shotgun) on the map now for players to experiment with.

bHaptics Integration

The game now supports bHaptics! There are 53 interactions that’ll trigger the haptic feedback (provided that you have the vest, arm and head pieces).

Things like grenades, gas canisters, RPG, etc. where the impact originates from the ground will result in haptic feedback that travels up your body.

You can feel your heartbeat slowing down as you die. Restarting from the checkpoint will speed up the heartbeat again.

You can feel the stimpack effect as it courses your body.

You’ll feel which direction you’re getting hit from. You’ll also REALLY feel melee attacks.

…and many more!

UI/UX Improvements

You’ll no longer have to watch the mission briefing repeatedly if you die before reaching the first checkpoint.

Weapons/items you’ve already purchased will have the “Sold Out” icon displayed in the shop.

Controller Improvements

Controller key mapping has been improved for VIVE XR Elite and VIVE Pro 2.

Bug Fixes

The issue where the “Hammer” sometimes couldn’t find players that were in specific spots on the stairway has been fixed.

The issue where you could sometimes fall through the map has been fixed.

Attempting to fire with an empty magazine will no longer trigger vibration.

The buttons for Arcade and Realism modes are now in correct colors.

As always, we thank you for your feedback and your patience.