梦塔防 update for 27 September 2023

【梦塔防S】9月27日停服更新内容

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

本期更新内容如下：

封炎

1．高顺鬼影攻击间隔由0.9修改至1.0秒
2．孙策模型优化
3．修复铁甲冲车特定情况下天下归心返钱异常的bug
4．周瑜伏兵两个毒师改为一个毒师一个风妖
5．取消炎兵秘诀最大召唤数量，持续时间由30秒改为45秒
6．OMG移除龙胆赵云，新增急先锋

关卡

1．新增装备臻冰剑
2．开放等级至85级
3．君主称号带来的属性可以叠加
4．宝物合成经验保留修改为70%

