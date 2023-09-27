Update 0.5.2

- Fixed many of chapter 2's transitional events playing the wrong music and activating strange behaviour
- Added treasure chests to Ice Castle, Glacier Hills, Tombs, Fallen sands
- All of chapter 2's dialogue has been added and can be played up to chapter 3
- Updated message boxes to look better
- Fixed enemy sprite for warped mimic and spinx
- Temporarely removed harvestables from glacier hills
- Replaced harvestables in cave of illusion to ones with new code
Known Issues
- Some treasure chests in chapter 1 respawn after a week
- Can sequence break pretty easily by going East of ancient valley which will bring you into a chapter 3 area
- Can sequence break by going north in falling sands into lyndis woods
- Facial animations stop playing properly half way through chapter 2
- Text for end of chapter 2 is not consitent with the rest of chapter 2
- Quests in the academy do not work
- Quest red coin and little miss do not work
Changed files in this update