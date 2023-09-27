 Skip to content

Corvos Dynasty Playtest update for 27 September 2023

Update 0.5.2

Update 0.5.2

Build 12291256 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed many of chapter 2's transitional events playing the wrong music and activating strange behaviour
  • Added treasure chests to Ice Castle, Glacier Hills, Tombs, Fallen sands
  • All of chapter 2's dialogue has been added and can be played up to chapter 3
  • Updated message boxes to look better
  • Fixed enemy sprite for warped mimic and spinx
  • Temporarely removed harvestables from glacier hills
  • Replaced harvestables in cave of illusion to ones with new code

Known Issues

  • Some treasure chests in chapter 1 respawn after a week
  • Can sequence break pretty easily by going East of ancient valley which will bring you into a chapter 3 area
  • Can sequence break by going north in falling sands into lyndis woods
  • Facial animations stop playing properly half way through chapter 2
  • Text for end of chapter 2 is not consitent with the rest of chapter 2
  • Quests in the academy do not work
  • Quest red coin and little miss do not work

Changed files in this update

