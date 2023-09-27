 Skip to content

MageWorks update for 27 September 2023

2.0.135.1 New UX Implementation

Now in the process of pushing the new UX design to the live channels for play.

  • New Tutorial
  • New Hub
  • 5 of 25 unlockable spells available to discover
  • New crafting guidance in workshop at shaping station

