Sword of Wonder: It's Good to be a King update for 27 September 2023

Sword of Wonder now in Simplified Chinese!

I've been working with another developer on machine translations for these games, and I've added Simplified Chinese to Sword of Wonder. I hope to get even more languages done for all of the Jill Gates series of games, and I'll try to launch my next project with the translations done early on.

