 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pact of Steel update for 27 September 2023

Small Balancing/Bugfix patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12291079 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Removed German Light Infantry having 50 armor penetration at level 2

  • Buffed German Assault Upgrade 1 range to 50 from 0

  • Buffed German Assault Upgrade 2 range to 25 from 0

  • Buffed German Assault Upgrade 3 range to 25 from 0

  • Removed German Grenadier having 1 armor pen at lvl 0

  • Changed German Sharpshooter attack speed within the shop, it's now .15 instead of .1

  • Reduced Desert 1 bonus to 100 from 125

  • Reduced Desert 3 completion reward to 200 from 225

  • Raised Desert 5 completion reward to 250 from 225

  • Reduced Desert 3 waves to 23 from 30

  • Reduced Winter 1 completion reward to 175 from 300

  • Reduced Winter 2 completion reward to 225 from 325

  • Reduced Winter 2 bonus to 150 from 160

  • Reduced Winter 3 completion reward to 300 from 325

  • Reduced Winter 3 bonus to 150 from 160

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2258381 Depot 2258381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link