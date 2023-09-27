-
Removed German Light Infantry having 50 armor penetration at level 2
-
Buffed German Assault Upgrade 1 range to 50 from 0
-
Buffed German Assault Upgrade 2 range to 25 from 0
-
Buffed German Assault Upgrade 3 range to 25 from 0
-
Removed German Grenadier having 1 armor pen at lvl 0
-
Changed German Sharpshooter attack speed within the shop, it's now .15 instead of .1
-
Reduced Desert 1 bonus to 100 from 125
-
Reduced Desert 3 completion reward to 200 from 225
-
Raised Desert 5 completion reward to 250 from 225
-
Reduced Desert 3 waves to 23 from 30
-
Reduced Winter 1 completion reward to 175 from 300
-
Reduced Winter 2 completion reward to 225 from 325
-
Reduced Winter 2 bonus to 150 from 160
-
Reduced Winter 3 completion reward to 300 from 325
-
Reduced Winter 3 bonus to 150 from 160
Pact of Steel update for 27 September 2023
Small Balancing/Bugfix patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
