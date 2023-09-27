Steam Achievements is here!

The latest update to Please Subscribe has just landed with Steam Achievements finally in the game. Happy achievement hunting to everyone. Enjoy!
Here are the patch notes (1.033.821):
NEW CONTENT
- ADDED 40 Steam Achievements
- Performance improvements to all areas of the game
- Optimized and improved load order for faster load
- Minor tweaks to channel hype gain and promotion bonus
- Tweaks to income from VIP subscriptions
- Tweaks to income from stream donations
- Tweaks to increase project quality for staff (all professions)
- Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes
- Numerous of minor other balance changes
- Updated several tooltips
- Savefiles from previous version are compatible
STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS
Starting out
Gain your first subscriber
Streamer Bronze Medal
Gain over 1000 views on VOD channel content
Streamer Silver Medal
Gain over 10000 views on VOD channel content
Streamer Gold Medal
Gain over 100000 views on VOD channel content
Seasoned Streamer
Become top #5000 channel rank in the world
Expert Streamer
Become top #200 channel rank in the world
Legendary Streamer
Become top #10 channel rank in the world
Superstar
Become the most popular streamer in the world
Chapter I
Complete chapter one in the story campaign
Chapter II
Complete chapter two in the story campaign
Chapter III
Complete chapter three in the story campaign
Chapter IV
Complete chapter four in the story campaign
Chapter V
Complete chapter five in the story campaign
Streamer of the year
Win the best streamer of the year award
Streamer Award (Action)
Win prize for best action streamer
Streamer Award (Adventure)
Win prize for best adventure streamer
Streamer Award (RPG)
Win prize for best rpg streamer
Streamer Award (Simulation)
Win prize for best simulation streamer
Streamer Award (Strategy)
Win prize for best strategy streamer
Streamer Award (Platformer)
Win prize for best platformer streamer
Streamer Award (Puzzle)
Win prize for best puzzle streamer
Streamer Award (MMO)
Win prize for best mmo streamer
Streamer Award (Racing)
Win prize for best racing streamer
Masterpiece
Produce a legendary quality asset for your stream
Creative genius
Produce an epic quality asset for your stream
Digital craftmanship
Produce a rare quality asset for your stream
Coder
Learn profession (Coder)
Artist
Learn profession (Artist)
Caster
Learn profession (Caster)
Musician
Learn profession (Musician)
Profession (Talented)
Reach profession level (Talented)
Profession (Adept)
Reach profession level (Adept)
Profession (Seasoned)
Reach profession level (Seasoned)
Profession (Veteran)
Reach profession level (Veteran)
Profession (Expert)
Reach profession level (Expert)
Profession (Master)
Reach profession level (Master)
Profession (Legend)
Reach profession level (Legend)
Profession (Wizard)
Reach profession level (Wizard)
House
Move to the house
Office
Move to the office building
