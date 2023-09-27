Steam Achievements is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12290957 · Last edited 27 September 2023 – 02:09:17 UTC by Wendy

The latest update to Please Subscribe has just landed with Steam Achievements finally in the game. Happy achievement hunting to everyone. Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes (1.033.821):

NEW CONTENT

ADDED 40 Steam Achievements

Performance improvements to all areas of the game

Optimized and improved load order for faster load

Minor tweaks to channel hype gain and promotion bonus

Tweaks to income from VIP subscriptions

Tweaks to income from stream donations

Tweaks to increase project quality for staff (all professions)

Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes

Numerous of minor other balance changes

Updated several tooltips

Savefiles from previous version are compatible

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/b4c79d7c2daf926c99bd865860d46a7ad636f600.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/1e13797112a04c76e7e9d53be603711b4fcbe873.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/ed5e445ac21ce9ad5d4d5a10e7901b81553c4bf0.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/c4dd6d68963ae13d16405cbc433c6461df38d9ed.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/05f80bf9fa1d216db827af5228e52136406a27f1.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/fae01cd7f899e62f4ba23df1f1dafc5289c53174.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/330cb82ba4f4f518f7a84634b92e15b051f430b5.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/ea5666dbcd91441311c5c5e0942343f84066ed33.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/aad3402bb223a0c3d98d01d8fa72cee99ac5c849.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/e7b4860d1f615b65530acbd7ef6b90c179b8d9e6.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/a9131001ba53a1f1c85e92374caad0d9fb517e8f.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/c7bb8fd1d7c668bc987a76a847a5e5e28ed56bd7.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/93b999ebd1550d70d696261f0b8b6d4e283c8550.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/b52f658265729247fc2d933d8904ebfcd17d31b5.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/27199666cf490a25d7f81100d3b4fa5efbfa089e.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/afb666fd91316e7edc035b28155b5bb91dfc7482.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/2cb7273ec68396a7f263186bcfd318d13c7b8134.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/8340f13118a854df5bd04c786b86c76bbc97815e.jpg)[/url]

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS

Starting out

Gain your first subscriber

Streamer Bronze Medal

Gain over 1000 views on VOD channel content

Streamer Silver Medal

Gain over 10000 views on VOD channel content

Streamer Gold Medal

Gain over 100000 views on VOD channel content

Seasoned Streamer

Become top #5000 channel rank in the world

Expert Streamer

Become top #200 channel rank in the world

Legendary Streamer

Become top #10 channel rank in the world

Superstar

Become the most popular streamer in the world

Chapter I

Complete chapter one in the story campaign

Chapter II

Complete chapter two in the story campaign

Chapter III

Complete chapter three in the story campaign

Chapter IV

Complete chapter four in the story campaign

Chapter V

Complete chapter five in the story campaign

Streamer of the year

Win the best streamer of the year award

Streamer Award (Action)

Win prize for best action streamer

Streamer Award (Adventure)

Win prize for best adventure streamer

Streamer Award (RPG)

Win prize for best rpg streamer

Streamer Award (Simulation)

Win prize for best simulation streamer

Streamer Award (Strategy)

Win prize for best strategy streamer

Streamer Award (Platformer)

Win prize for best platformer streamer

Streamer Award (Puzzle)

Win prize for best puzzle streamer

Streamer Award (MMO)

Win prize for best mmo streamer

Streamer Award (Racing)

Win prize for best racing streamer

Masterpiece

Produce a legendary quality asset for your stream

Creative genius

Produce an epic quality asset for your stream

Digital craftmanship

Produce a rare quality asset for your stream

Coder

Learn profession (Coder)

Artist

Learn profession (Artist)

Caster

Learn profession (Caster)

Musician

Learn profession (Musician)

Profession (Talented)

Reach profession level (Talented)

Profession (Adept)

Reach profession level (Adept)

Profession (Seasoned)

Reach profession level (Seasoned)

Profession (Veteran)

Reach profession level (Veteran)

Profession (Expert)

Reach profession level (Expert)

Profession (Master)

Reach profession level (Master)

Profession (Legend)

Reach profession level (Legend)

Profession (Wizard)

Reach profession level (Wizard)

House

Move to the house

Office

Move to the office building

Thanks for your support!