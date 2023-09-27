 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Please Subscribe update for 27 September 2023

Steam Achievements is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 12290957 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest update to Please Subscribe has just landed with Steam Achievements finally in the game. Happy achievement hunting to everyone. Enjoy!

Here are the patch notes (1.033.821):

NEW CONTENT

  • ADDED 40 Steam Achievements
  • Performance improvements to all areas of the game
  • Optimized and improved load order for faster load
  • Minor tweaks to channel hype gain and promotion bonus
  • Tweaks to income from VIP subscriptions
  • Tweaks to income from stream donations
  • Tweaks to increase project quality for staff (all professions)
  • Numerous minor bug/grammar/graphics fixes
  • Numerous of minor other balance changes
  • Updated several tooltips
  • Savefiles from previous version are compatible

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/b4c79d7c2daf926c99bd865860d46a7ad636f600.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/1e13797112a04c76e7e9d53be603711b4fcbe873.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/ed5e445ac21ce9ad5d4d5a10e7901b81553c4bf0.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/c4dd6d68963ae13d16405cbc433c6461df38d9ed.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/05f80bf9fa1d216db827af5228e52136406a27f1.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/fae01cd7f899e62f4ba23df1f1dafc5289c53174.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/330cb82ba4f4f518f7a84634b92e15b051f430b5.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/ea5666dbcd91441311c5c5e0942343f84066ed33.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/aad3402bb223a0c3d98d01d8fa72cee99ac5c849.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/e7b4860d1f615b65530acbd7ef6b90c179b8d9e6.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/a9131001ba53a1f1c85e92374caad0d9fb517e8f.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/c7bb8fd1d7c668bc987a76a847a5e5e28ed56bd7.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/93b999ebd1550d70d696261f0b8b6d4e283c8550.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/b52f658265729247fc2d933d8904ebfcd17d31b5.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/27199666cf490a25d7f81100d3b4fa5efbfa089e.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/afb666fd91316e7edc035b28155b5bb91dfc7482.jpg)[/url][url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/2cb7273ec68396a7f263186bcfd318d13c7b8134.jpg]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41546928/8340f13118a854df5bd04c786b86c76bbc97815e.jpg)[/url]

STEAM ACHIEVEMENTS

Starting out
Gain your first subscriber

Streamer Bronze Medal
Gain over 1000 views on VOD channel content

Streamer Silver Medal
Gain over 10000 views on VOD channel content

Streamer Gold Medal
Gain over 100000 views on VOD channel content

Seasoned Streamer
Become top #5000 channel rank in the world

Expert Streamer
Become top #200 channel rank in the world

Legendary Streamer
Become top #10 channel rank in the world

Superstar
Become the most popular streamer in the world

Chapter I
Complete chapter one in the story campaign

Chapter II
Complete chapter two in the story campaign

Chapter III
Complete chapter three in the story campaign

Chapter IV
Complete chapter four in the story campaign

Chapter V
Complete chapter five in the story campaign

Streamer of the year
Win the best streamer of the year award

Streamer Award (Action)
Win prize for best action streamer

Streamer Award (Adventure)
Win prize for best adventure streamer

Streamer Award (RPG)
Win prize for best rpg streamer

Streamer Award (Simulation)
Win prize for best simulation streamer

Streamer Award (Strategy)
Win prize for best strategy streamer

Streamer Award (Platformer)
Win prize for best platformer streamer

Streamer Award (Puzzle)
Win prize for best puzzle streamer

Streamer Award (MMO)
Win prize for best mmo streamer

Streamer Award (Racing)
Win prize for best racing streamer

Masterpiece
Produce a legendary quality asset for your stream

Creative genius
Produce an epic quality asset for your stream

Digital craftmanship
Produce a rare quality asset for your stream

Coder
Learn profession (Coder)

Artist
Learn profession (Artist)

Caster
Learn profession (Caster)

Musician
Learn profession (Musician)

Profession (Talented)
Reach profession level (Talented)

Profession (Adept)
Reach profession level (Adept)

Profession (Seasoned)
Reach profession level (Seasoned)

Profession (Veteran)
Reach profession level (Veteran)

Profession (Expert)
Reach profession level (Expert)

Profession (Master)
Reach profession level (Master)

Profession (Legend)
Reach profession level (Legend)

Profession (Wizard)
Reach profession level (Wizard)

House
Move to the house

Office
Move to the office building

Thanks for your support!

Changed files in this update

Please Subscribe Content Depot 1826911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link