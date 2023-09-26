Patch 1.4 ASMR Altered Worlds!



Patch 1.4 - Altered Worlds

This new patch will take you into a different kind of customizable world to relax, meditate, or try to achieve higher planes of mediation. This is experimental world for advanced meditators to experiment with pseudoscience levels of brain states such as remote viewing, parallel universes, and much more the mind might be capable of.

If your interested in the thoughts behind this patch, checkout the declassified "Gateway Process" project the CIA did back in the 80s.



Fly through space



Float, Fly, or fall through a quantum realm.



Choose from any background, or just pick a white room with no distractions.

