Better Lobby UX, and Bug Fixes!

Thanks for all the feedback from launch day!!

Keep the feedback coming! (And feel free to leave a Steam review!)

Fixed bug that let you shoot through walls (sorry MLG gamers)

Added "Active" or "Passive" labels to shop items, so it's more intuitive if you will replace your active powerup

Much better UI/UX in lobby Now you can add numerous bots before marking your own player as "Ready"

The active tank panel that you're editing is highlighted in your player color

There's now a little panel banner to tell you to hit A to Ready yourself

Start banner is aligned to the top of the screen to not obstruct the lobby view

Better highlighting colors

Now you can press any key to get past the rewards screen & tutorial screen

Coins no longer spawn if the Store is deactivated

Fixed bug where the Store Frequency config was disabled after playing a match with the store disabled

Adjusted spawn positions on store level so you don't spawn directly on a chest

Fixed Play text font in Store sccene

Adjusted lava level so it no longer clips above the floor

Reworded confusing lobby menus

Aligned the controls/tutorial icons