 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tanks, But No Tanks update for 26 September 2023

Better Lobby UX, and Bug Fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 12290592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for all the feedback from launch day!!
Keep the feedback coming! (And feel free to leave a Steam review!)

Here's What's New In The Recent Build

  • Fixed bug that let you shoot through walls (sorry MLG gamers)

  • Added "Active" or "Passive" labels to shop items, so it's more intuitive if you will replace your active powerup

  • Much better UI/UX in lobby

    • Now you can add numerous bots before marking your own player as "Ready"
    • The active tank panel that you're editing is highlighted in your player color
    • There's now a little panel banner to tell you to hit A to Ready yourself
    • Start banner is aligned to the top of the screen to not obstruct the lobby view
    • Better highlighting colors

  • Now you can press any key to get past the rewards screen & tutorial screen

  • Coins no longer spawn if the Store is deactivated

  • Fixed bug where the Store Frequency config was disabled after playing a match with the store disabled

  • Adjusted spawn positions on store level so you don't spawn directly on a chest

  • Fixed Play text font in Store sccene

  • Adjusted lava level so it no longer clips above the floor

  • Reworded confusing lobby menus

  • Aligned the controls/tutorial icons

  • Now tracking input before round starts (previously, if you had the move button held before the round started you'd have to un-press then re-press the move button)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1631632
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link