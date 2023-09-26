Better Lobby UX, and Bug Fixes!

Thanks for all the feedback from launch day!!
Keep the feedback coming! (And feel free to leave a Steam review!)
Here's What's New In The Recent Build
Fixed bug that let you shoot through walls (sorry MLG gamers)
Added "Active" or "Passive" labels to shop items, so it's more intuitive if you will replace your active powerup
Much better UI/UX in lobby
- Now you can add numerous bots before marking your own player as "Ready"
- The active tank panel that you're editing is highlighted in your player color
- There's now a little panel banner to tell you to hit A to Ready yourself
- Start banner is aligned to the top of the screen to not obstruct the lobby view
- Better highlighting colors
Now you can press any key to get past the rewards screen & tutorial screen
Coins no longer spawn if the Store is deactivated
Fixed bug where the Store Frequency config was disabled after playing a match with the store disabled
Adjusted spawn positions on store level so you don't spawn directly on a chest
Fixed Play text font in Store sccene
Adjusted lava level so it no longer clips above the floor
Reworded confusing lobby menus
Aligned the controls/tutorial icons
Now tracking input before round starts (previously, if you had the move button held before the round started you'd have to un-press then re-press the move button)
