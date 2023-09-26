 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 26 September 2023

Second performance patch

-Implemented a new technique to reduce spikes while the world is streaming.
-Reduced polygons in problematic areas to lighten the load on the graphics card.
-Improved the way units are generated to shorten loading screen times.
-Fixed a bug with occlusion culling that was introduced in the last patch.

