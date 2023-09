Share · View all patches · Build 12290459 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 22:59:06 UTC by Wendy

-Fixed the error that allowed objects to be duplicated when playing in co-op.

-Fixed the bug that caused the save to be corrupted in the final levels when playing in co-op.

-Fixed issue that would not let player 2 interact with certain objects.

-Adjustments in combat.

-Fixed bug that caused flying enemies to not attack.

-Camera improvements.

-General bug fixes.