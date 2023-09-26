-Just adjusted a specific audio trigger that only occurs during Night Creature chases when dying from something other than the Night Creature.
Victim update for 26 September 2023
Isolated Audio Fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1984241 Depot 1984241
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update