Update Notes for Starlab v0.3.0 Pre-Alpha

Changes

[Mobility - Platformer Controls] Add momentum effect to platformer controls

[Mobility - Momentum] Add momentum free fall used by jet packs, hand carried turret weapons, and exiting vehicles

[Mobility - Walk] Convert Walk - Sprint from 'push to toggle' to 'hold to walk'

[Camera] Add new surface to space camera transition

[Camera] Add player tracking when under water

[Camera] Add EVA zoom when exiting a vehicle

[Camera] Add overdraw camera system to enable screen sampling and know when objects are obscured from view

[Clouds] Fine tuned clouds for visual appeal with new space camera transition

[World Surfaces] Major refactor to how surfaces are constructed enabling complex Bezier curve derived surfaces, improves ease of world editing and enables features such as overhangs and caves

[Moon] Double size of Moon and reworked surface

[Moon] Update moon sky sprite

[Pluto] Add cave system to pluto to explore new surface features, check out the updated 'Debug Moon' as well

[Surface Water] Update water surface for new surface system, enables cave pools

[Surface Water] Fine tune water bouyancy

[Vehicles - Life Pod] Add new small rocket

[Vehicles - Andromeda] Rework rotation torque values for gimble and rocket engines for a faster rotation

[Vehicles] Add trajectory info, press 'z' to toggle

[Inventory - Quick Equip] Press 'v' to store held item to appropriate equipment slot

[Inventory - Menu Drop] Click and drop item from slot to empty space to drop

[Inventory - Hotbar] Enable mouse scrolling to cycle through hotbar slots

[Weapons - Grenades] Add grenades: timed fuse & contact grenades

[Turret Weapons] Add force when firing hand carried turret weapons

[Effects - Lens flare] Add intermittant lens flare to sun

[Effects] Standardize effects like burn, push and dust across weapons, vehicles and explosion

[Effects] Bullet impact decals attach to nearest animated bone

[Effects - Solar System Sky] Transition improvements and fixes when transitioning sky sprite from on-screen ellipse position to true position

[Director Menu] Move cheats from Escape Menu Settings to Director Menu - Player tab

[Director Menu] Add infinite fuel, ammo and O2 cheats

[Director Menu] Add player invulnerability cheat, also affects current vehicle

[Director Menu] Add weather controls

[Window Menus] Improve tab visuals

[Graphics] Overhaul UI scaling to enable a much wider range of windowed aspect ratios

[Graphics] Sky sprites no longer light up background landmarks through new camera sampling technique

[Startup Info] Add text screen explaining state of the game with changelog

[Credits] Add credits screen

Bug Fixes

[Bug - Graphics] Fix graphics settings to no longer override windowed positioning

[Bug - Construction Mode - Move] Fix physics issues when moving objects

[Bug - Save] Fix regression from ES3 package upgrade breaking custom DynamicRef solution

[Bug - Survival Mode] Fix player suffocating despite wearing space suit and helmet with O2 supply

[Bug - Feedback] Fix feedback menu UI layout issues

[Bug - Vehicle] Reduce accepted time between taps for double tap to turn wheeled vehicle around

[Bug - Vehicle] Fix teleporting from breaking turret mounted on vehicle

[Bug - Parallax] Fix parallax breaking after teleporting

[Bug - Item Aim] Fix head not tracking with aim

[Bug - Item Aim] Fix thrown or dropped items not preserving aim position

[Bug - Solar System Sky] Fix sky sprites going invisible after teleporting

[Bug - Building] Fix buildings not moving with structure when moving surface platform

[Bug - One Way Platform] Fix fall through platforms not dropping player correctly

[Bug - Character Animation] Fix player staying in fall animation after death or vehicle exit

[Bug - Wrapping Bounds] Fix universe bounds being centered around (0, 0) instead of around the current sun position

[Bug - Tow Cable] Fix VTOL tow cable, can pickup objects with 'v' to attach

[Bug - Rabbit] Fix rabbit not being able to be picked up

[Bug - Axe] Fix swing animation