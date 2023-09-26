 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 26 September 2023

Mac Build 589 - Announcers and Physics Update

Build 12290302

  • Better energy preservation of physics collisions.
  • Announcers added to Granite God Mesa.
  • Announcers added to The Pretzel Drop.
  • Announcers added to Dive in the Hive.
  • Announcers added to Charles Run.
  • New lighting bake to integrate Announcer Tower in Dive in the Hive.
  • Additional foliage in Dive in the Hive.

