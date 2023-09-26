- Better energy preservation of physics collisions.
- Announcers added to Granite God Mesa.
- Announcers added to The Pretzel Drop.
- Announcers added to Dive in the Hive.
- Announcers added to Charles Run.
- New lighting bake to integrate Announcer Tower in Dive in the Hive.
- Additional foliage in Dive in the Hive.
MotorCubs RC update for 26 September 2023
Mac Build 589 - Announcers and Physics Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
