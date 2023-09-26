 Skip to content

Inkbound update for 26 September 2023

Early Access Patch 0.2.8

Inkbound update for 26 September 2023

Early Access Patch 0.2.8

Last edited by Wendy

Letter from the Team

We are continuing to watch feedback and play data to dial in some of our recent balance changes. This update reflects the latest tweaks.

Release Timing

This patch will be released at approximately 10 am PT (UTC-7) on September 27th, 2023.

This link will convert that to your local time.

Full Patch Notes

General & Quests
  • Fixed special Villain music failing to play in Villain battles.
  • Fixed Blazing Barrier showing incorrect damage.
Enemies
  • Slimpes no longer attack the turn they are spawned from Infestation.
  • Sparring Dummy will no longer randomly direct attack on the turn it spawns.
  • Reduced Nim health in book 1 and 2.
  • Reduced slightly Lusk health in book 2.
  • Increased slightly Janus attack in book 2.
  • Adjusted down a few slightly too hard battles.
  • Adjusted down the HP increase in daily challenges from 20% to 10%.

