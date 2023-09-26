Early Access Patch 0.2.8

Share · View all patches · Build 12290236 · Last edited 26 September 2023 – 23:09:08 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Letter from the Team

We are continuing to watch feedback and play data to dial in some of our recent balance changes. This update reflects the latest tweaks.

Release Timing

This patch will be released at approximately 10 am PT (UTC-7) on September 27th, 2023.

This link will convert that to your local time.

Full Patch Notes

General & Quests

Fixed special Villain music failing to play in Villain battles.

Fixed Blazing Barrier showing incorrect damage.

Enemies