・Fanfare: Adjusted the timing of Kairai's power boost due to Roar to be slightly delayed.
・Pandora's Egg: Now, the top-right icon disappears when it grows into Octo-End.
・March-March:
Fixed the issue where it always detected the player.
Reduced the effectiveness of the movement speed increase.
Set the maximum attack power to 3.
傀儡の宿 update for 26 September 2023
Update (September 27th)
