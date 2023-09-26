 Skip to content

傀儡の宿 update for 26 September 2023

Update (September 27th)

Build 12290228

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Fanfare: Adjusted the timing of Kairai's power boost due to Roar to be slightly delayed.
・Pandora's Egg: Now, the top-right icon disappears when it grows into Octo-End.
・March-March:
Fixed the issue where it always detected the player.
Reduced the effectiveness of the movement speed increase.
Set the maximum attack power to 3.

Changed files in this update

