Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test update for 26 September 2023

Rotwood Multiplayer Stress Test Patch 10 [574635]

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Bugs & Crashes:
  • Fixed various issues that would prevent an enemy from transitioning state on death
  • Fixed Engimox clones not disappearing on death
  • Fixed bug where area heal effects (e.g. healing spores) could heal non-alive players

