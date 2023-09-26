Major Update v0.3: Skills, XP, Levels

Skills, XP, Levels

There are a lot of hidden mechanisms in the game, which the player did not have the opportunity to influence in any way. However, that is changing today! With the new Skills system, you can upgrade your character to best suit your play style.

Skills are represented as personality types. So, for example, such a more passive skill Smuggler reduces the purchase prices from merchants, at the same time increases the purchase value of items, and as a bonus gets more items from built buildings that produce different items according to the type of building. On the other hand, for example, the skill Furious Berserker is more suitable for fighting types of players who want a high chance of a critical hit that guarantees extreme damage to the enemy.

We divided the skill benefits between 10 "personalities" so that they complement each other.



You upgrade these skills with Skill Points, which you gain with each new level. As it is probably clear to everyone, each new level needs a certain number of experience points (XP), which you get for eliminating enemies, completing quests or mining various materials.

Overall, this new system adds a whole new layer of fun to the game, and we'll be expanding it again with more content in the future.

More news

In addition to the Skill system, we've added various other things to the game.

New Playable Character

We want each player to choose the character they like the most, so we've added another playable character.

Map Zoom

The player now has the ability to zoom in and out on the map, so he can have a better overview of the situation around him. The game also includes a hidden option to zoom in and out of the mini-map.

Auto run

We added the autorun option because the community requested it.

Automatically open inventory

To save keystrokes, we've added an option to turn on automatic inventory opening. Practically speaking, this means that when you open a crate or visit a merchant, your inventory will automatically open to the context menu. This option can be turned off in Settings.

Key bindings

We know you've been asking for this for a long time, so we've finally added it.

Volume Control

We've added the ability to control overall volume and music volume.

Control Help

We also focused on helping novice players, so we added basic game controls to the screen so that even a complete beginner would know how to open the inventory, map or crafting book. This option can be turned off in Settings.

Level after player name

Knowing the level of the players around you can come in handy when online bashing, so we've added it after the name.

Firearm Critical Hit

Critical hits were originally only for melee weapons, but we've decided to add them for firearms as well.

New items, recipes, UI news

We've added several new items to the game, and we've also adjusted the difficulty of crafting materials for some firearms. It is now very easy to craft a basic firearm or bandages.

We have modified some other elements in the user interface. For example, when you learn a new blueprint, a flash message pops up on the right side of the screen instead of the character's basic captions.

We've also reworked the NPC character dialog and added the first few NPC avatars so you know who you're monologuing with.

And last but not least, we fixed other bugs.

Known Issues

This is particularly the situation regarding the inventory: