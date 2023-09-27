Patch 1.0.10 Release Notes

Hi everyone,

this is a quick patch that addresses the following issues:

fix a bug that may cause enemy kill stats to become corrupted and can prevent the corresponding achievement from unlocking in certain situations

fix a bug that causes mouse movement to be inoperable after certain events (e.g. crystal tutorial)

reduce the volume of environment sound effects on certain maps

improve/extend several maps for ultra-wide resolutions

While we do not expect this patch to introduce any regressions, with the great variety of hardware and software configurations available on PC this is not always guaranteed in all circumstances. As such, you can return to previous versions of the game by selecting the any of the public "version_*" branches on Steam.