 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rocking Legend update for 26 September 2023

Update #28 hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 12290096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue that didn't allow level selection in the campaign menu.
  • The virtual keyboard is now functional again to filter songs in the freeplay song list.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the "no guitar" model unselectable.

Changed files in this update

Rocking Hero Content Depot 1260801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link