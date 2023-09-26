Update #28 hotfix

- Fixed an issue that didn't allow level selection in the campaign menu.
- The virtual keyboard is now functional again to filter songs in the freeplay song list.
- Fixed an issue that caused the "no guitar" model unselectable.
Rocking Legend update for 26 September 2023
