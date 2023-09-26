 Skip to content

Skator Gator 3D update for 26 September 2023

Skator Gator 3D | Hotfix #4

Skator Gator 3D | Hotfix #4

Can you believe it's been almost a month since we released?! Thank you so much for playing and enjoying the game! Here's the next batch of fixes and changes!

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where the Unstuck button could be used to teleport far into a level with the timer still set to zero.
  • Fixed issue where pressing a button in the level select more than once would load a level multiple times.
  • Adjusted the final boss to make it act more consistently when dashing frequently.
  • Fixed issue in Sundown Duel that made the timer start at inconsistent times.
  • Fixed a seam along the water's surface in A Shocking Ally.

Changes:

  • Added ability to press Left Bumper and Left Trigger to recenter the camera.
  • Changed zoom input to use Right Bumper and Right Trigger.
  • Adjusted collision in Pollution Panic that made collecting one of the GATOR letters easier than it should have been.

Thank you for playing! Feel free to post any bugs, issues, or suggestions you have in the game's Discussions tab!
