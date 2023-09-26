Fixed a bug where opening chests in the "challenge mode" would affect your other save game files. Thanks to user theeEvoOne for pointing out this problem.
Alpha Sorcerer update for 26 September 2023
Sept 26 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
