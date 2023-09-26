 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Merchant of the Six Kingdoms update for 26 September 2023

Version 5.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12289946 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CHANGELOG:

  • Ask For Price is more often successful when matching offer is possible
  • New setting to highlight uncollected items
  • Title screen ambiance fades out after a minute
  • Typo Fixes

Balance Changes (Not retroactive, new saves only):

  • Large livestock walk themselves and have no size or weight penalty
  • Livestock more common among farmers
  • Livestock are more expensive
  • Magic is less expensive in The Citadel
  • Arthur Godsen, Knight of Ascension, is wealthier
  • Urag has fewer dragon parts
  • Urag has more giants
  • Thieves have lockpicks
  • Some merchants have seeds
  • Uncommon, rare, and legendary potions are more expensive
  • Oysters are slightly cheaper
  • Rare Sphinx more expensive
  • Rare Lindwurm more expensive
  • Rare Demonic Elephant more expensive

Hard Mode (Enable by starting a second game save):

  • Ask for Price and Ask for Offer removed
  • Characters walk away sooner
  • Player begins with only one item
  • Quartermasters, nobles, and heroes are more stingy with coin
  • More characters are snitches
  • Edward gives no gifts and will not vote for player
  • Meeting the Dragon is significantly more expensive
  • King of Coin entry is significantly more expensive
  • King of Thieves vote is significantly more expensive
  • Shapeshfter quest is more difficult
  • Theft enabled by default, can be disabled in settings

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2274481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link