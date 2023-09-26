Version 5.0

CHANGELOG:
- Ask For Price is more often successful when matching offer is possible
- New setting to highlight uncollected items
- Title screen ambiance fades out after a minute
- Typo Fixes
Balance Changes (Not retroactive, new saves only):
- Large livestock walk themselves and have no size or weight penalty
- Livestock more common among farmers
- Livestock are more expensive
- Magic is less expensive in The Citadel
- Arthur Godsen, Knight of Ascension, is wealthier
- Urag has fewer dragon parts
- Urag has more giants
- Thieves have lockpicks
- Some merchants have seeds
- Uncommon, rare, and legendary potions are more expensive
- Oysters are slightly cheaper
- Rare Sphinx more expensive
- Rare Lindwurm more expensive
- Rare Demonic Elephant more expensive
Hard Mode (Enable by starting a second game save):
- Ask for Price and Ask for Offer removed
- Characters walk away sooner
- Player begins with only one item
- Quartermasters, nobles, and heroes are more stingy with coin
- More characters are snitches
- Edward gives no gifts and will not vote for player
- Meeting the Dragon is significantly more expensive
- King of Coin entry is significantly more expensive
- King of Thieves vote is significantly more expensive
- Shapeshfter quest is more difficult
- Theft enabled by default, can be disabled in settings
