Sep. 26 - Patch (current version: v2)

Hello hello and welcome to El Paso, Elsewhere!

First of all, we'd like to thank you all for believing in our vision. We hope you're having as much fun playing the game as we had making it!

We're pushing a small update to the game to correct some issues that were reported by players.

V2 CHANGELOG

Fixed an issue causing the remapper to not function as intended.

Fixed two possible softlock locations in Game_3Motel_Shotgun

Fixed an area where the player could get stuck in the tutorial level.

We'll keep an eye out in the Steam discussion board for any new bug reports so feel free to make a thread in there should you spot any other strange phenomenom (other than, y'know, vampires and wolfmen and rituals and stuff).

Thanks for believing!