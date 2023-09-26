 Skip to content

Time Survivors: Chapter 0 update for 26 September 2023

0️⃣ PATCH 0.804 0️⃣

Share · View all patches · Build 12289883 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH NOTES 0.804

[Gameplay changes]

(none)

[QoL]

  • Improved behind the scenes handling of crashes
  • New dialog about the availability of Time Survivors Demo

