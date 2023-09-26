0️⃣ PATCH 0.804 0️⃣

PATCH NOTES 0.804
[Gameplay changes]
(none)
[QoL]
- Improved behind the scenes handling of crashes
- New dialog about the availability of Time Survivors Demo
