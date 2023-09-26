 Skip to content

BeatShot update for 26 September 2023

Patch Notes 0.5.5

Custom Game Modes

  • Added new settings that allow tuning the Dynamic Bounds Scaling Policy:

    • Start Threshold: The number of consecutively destroyed targets required to begin increasing the min spread to the max spread.

    • End Threshold: The number of consecutively destroyed targets required to reach the max spread.

    • Min Horizontal Spread, Min Vertical Spread, and Min Forward Spread: the size of the spawn area before the Start Threshold is reached.

    • Decrement Amount: Instead of resetting consecutively destroyed targets to zero each time a target is missed, this value is subtracted from it.

  • Added new settings that allow tuning the Skill-Based Consecutive Target Scaling Policy:

    • Start Threshold: The number of consecutively destroyed targets required to begin decreasing the max target scale to the min target scale.

    • End Threshold: The number of consecutively destroyed targets required to reach the min target scale.

    • Decrement Amount: Instead of resetting consecutively destroyed targets to zero each time a target is missed, this value is subtracted from it.

Default Game Modes

  • Updated Single Beat and Multi Beat with the new settings discussed above.

User Interface

  • Adjusted the scale and text size of various elements.

  • Added tags beside some Custom Game Modes settings to help identify them quicker.

    • In the future, I would like to add a search function that works with these tags.

  • To prevent excessive tag usage, I did not tag each menu option with its category tag (i.e. tagging every menu option in Deactivation with the Deactivation Tag).

Miscellaneous

  • Fixed feedback/bug report sending.

