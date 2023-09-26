Patch Notes 0.5.5

Custom Game Modes
-
Added new settings that allow tuning the Dynamic Bounds Scaling Policy:
-
Start Threshold: The number of consecutively destroyed targets required to begin increasing the min spread to the max spread.
-
End Threshold: The number of consecutively destroyed targets required to reach the max spread.
-
Min Horizontal Spread, Min Vertical Spread, and Min Forward Spread: the size of the spawn area before the Start Threshold is reached.
-
Decrement Amount: Instead of resetting consecutively destroyed targets to zero each time a target is missed, this value is subtracted from it.
-
-
Added new settings that allow tuning the Skill-Based Consecutive Target Scaling Policy:
-
Start Threshold: The number of consecutively destroyed targets required to begin decreasing the max target scale to the min target scale.
-
End Threshold: The number of consecutively destroyed targets required to reach the min target scale.
-
Decrement Amount: Instead of resetting consecutively destroyed targets to zero each time a target is missed, this value is subtracted from it.
-
Default Game Modes
- Updated Single Beat and Multi Beat with the new settings discussed above.
User Interface
-
Adjusted the scale and text size of various elements.
-
Added tags beside some Custom Game Modes settings to help identify them quicker.
- In the future, I would like to add a search function that works with these tags.
-
To prevent excessive tag usage, I did not tag each menu option with its category tag (i.e. tagging every menu option in Deactivation with the Deactivation Tag).
Miscellaneous
- Fixed feedback/bug report sending.
Changed files in this update