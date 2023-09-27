RAID: World War II - Update 21.5 + NEWS

Hello, Raiders!

Everyone at the M.U.G. headquarters is still working hard to deliver update 22 for you. In the meantime, here is a small hotfix update to address an issue with game performance from processors with E-Cores.

What are E-Cores?

E-Cores (Efficiency Cores) is a technology used on 12th and 13th Generation of Intel CPUs that allow optimization of workloads to run on lower power cores that don't require high power of the main cores.

Diesel, the game engine for RAID, was not aware of what is an E-Core and what is not, resulting in the engine running tasks that would require more performance on them, ultimately leading to bad FPS.

This was mitigated with an engine patch included in this small hotfix.

And now when the boring explanation is over, time for some... NEWS!

The M.U.G. team consists of a few core members that keep this game progression with each update, which means progress is slow. We said this many times before but it still holds true for now, more than ever. Passion projects can only take up so much of ones time before real life events take precedent.

Nevertheless, RAID's next update will be possibly the heaviest update to date. In the last major update's announcement post, we mentioned that there will be a new "Pick 10" system for how to build a character. This can open up to many new build ideas, and ultimately, travel down the road to new war-cry abilities!

War-Cry Redux

We have been going back and forth on what could we add that would be unique for the game, coming up with some truly bizarre ideas that could fit certain play-styles, but we wanted to do something more with this new concept.

We want to include you for this new step in RAID.

What does this mean?

To our players who still endure with us, we value your time, patience, and feedback; but if you wanted to go the extra mile; we would love to value your creativity and ideas for the upcoming new War-Cry system.

RAIDSTORMING SESSIONS

This is NOT a competition or a demand from you. We will not restrict multiple ideas from the same person. Go wild - think of something you wish could happen with the mechanics of raid, and create an idea of how it could be implemented in your new War-Cry.

PLEASE READ: If you decide to share your ideas with us, please be reminded that your entire idea might not make it in the update. It all depends on how it's structured and if it could fit into already existing ideas better; or maybe your idea might have one REALLY good part about it and the rest are duplication of existing newer War-Cries. There are many different elements at play here so keep those ideas coming!

Either way, we will try our best to keep your ideas as pure as they are offered, but as with everything with game development, things are always subject to change.

[In order to participate in this raidstorming session, head over to the official discord server.](discord.gg/8cuPQDP)

